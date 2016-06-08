Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 8 Aisino Co Ltd :
* Says it revises to issue 30.6 million shares at 22.07 yuan per share and pay cash of 225 million yuan, in exchange for 100 pct stake in Guangzhou-based technology company, with transaction amount of 900 million yuan
* Says it revises to issue 3.1 million shares at 22.07 yuan per share and pay cash of 200,000 yuan in exchange for 31.12 pct Beijing-based technology company, for 68.46 million yuan
* Says it will raise up to 390.2 million yuan via private placement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oE3EzO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)