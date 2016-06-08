June 8 Digiwin Software :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 14 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/27vJ

