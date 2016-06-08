June 8 Chengdu B-ray Media Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.03 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 16, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DdgNXU

