June 8 Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute three new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on June 16

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ste19V

