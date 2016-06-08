June 8 Winning Health Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a JV with five firms including Suning Commerce Group Co., Ltd.

* Says JV will be engaged in property insurance business, with a registration capital of 1 billion yuan

* Says it will hold 10 percent stake in the JV after the investment

