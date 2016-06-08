June 8 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares and to distribute 2 shares for every 10 shares as stock dividend, to shareholders of record on June 15 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5FTJIa

