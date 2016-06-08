UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan (pre-tax) for every share to shareholders of record on June 15 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KBJvOJ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources