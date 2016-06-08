June 8 Neusoft Corp :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.095 yuan (pre-tax) for every share to shareholders of record on June 15 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 16 and the dividend will be paid on June 16

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dYSHlT

