June 8 Hunan Sundy Science and Technology :

* Says it completed its initial public offering of 25 million A shares of common stock at a price of 8.57 yuan per share

* Says it raised 214.25 million yuan through the issuance

* Says the company's shares will be traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the symbol of "300515" from June 8

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/28sN

