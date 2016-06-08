June 8 Pietro Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue new shares via public offerings and to raise 1.02 billion yen in total, with subscription period from June 9 to June 10 and payment date on June 15

* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement and to raise up to 153.6 million yen, with subscription date on July 11 and payment date on July 12

