June 8 Vanguard International Semiconductor :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4,261,353,894 in total for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 30

* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6

* Record date July 6

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/28Ld

