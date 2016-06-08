June 8 Kingland Real Estate :

* Says it will issue 2016 1st series unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$100 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$10,000,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of 1 years for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

* Interest rate is 3 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/28Nr

