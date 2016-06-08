Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 8 Argosy Research :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$82,104,203 in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 27
* Last date before book closure June 28 with book closure period from June 29 to July 3
* Record date July 3
* Payment date July 27
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/28P7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)