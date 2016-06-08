June 8 Taiwan PCB Techvest :

* Says it will pay div of T$542,485,876 in total, T$2 per share

* Ex-dividend date July 7

* Last date before book closure July 10 with book closure period from July 11 to July 15

* Record date July 15 and payment from July 29

Source text in Chinese:985.so/28PE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)