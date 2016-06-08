June 8 Auden Techno :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.02523984 per share (T$40,823,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 27

* Last date before book closure June 28 with book closure period from June 29 to July 3

* Record date July 3

* Payment date July 27

