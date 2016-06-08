June 8 Radiation Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.9 per share (T$36,892,300 in total) for 2015

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$1 per share (T$19,417,000 in total)

* Ex-dividend and ex-right date July 7

* Last date before book closure July 9 with book closure period from July 10 to July 14

* Record date July 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/29b6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)