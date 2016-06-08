UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery Co Ltd
* Says it and unit sign agreement to acquire 75 percent stake of Kanghui Petrochemical for 638.25 million yuan ($97.17 million)
* Says unit plans to invest 597.4 million yuan in Kanghui Petrochemical
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rcPgQa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources