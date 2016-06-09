June 9 Minebea Co Ltd :

* Says the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand made its judgment for the case filed on Dec. 9, 2010, regarding dispute between the company's Thailand-based unit NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd and the Revenue Department of the Kingdom of Thailand, which dismissed the claims made by NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd.

* Says the unit received an assessment of 502 million baht worth income tax liability from Revenue Department, on August 25, 2008 and the unit filed tax return then

* Says the unit won the case on Oct. 13, 2010, but the Revenue Department disagreed with the judgment and appealed this case to the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand on Dec. 9, 2010

