Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 9 Minebea Co Ltd :
* Says the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand made its judgment for the case filed on Dec. 9, 2010, regarding dispute between the company's Thailand-based unit NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd and the Revenue Department of the Kingdom of Thailand, which dismissed the claims made by NMB-Minebea Thai Ltd.
* Says the unit received an assessment of 502 million baht worth income tax liability from Revenue Department, on August 25, 2008 and the unit filed tax return then
* Says the unit won the case on Oct. 13, 2010, but the Revenue Department disagreed with the judgment and appealed this case to the Supreme Court of the Kingdom of Thailand on Dec. 9, 2010
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8wZrTk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)