BRIEF-Soros Fund Management Llc reports 10.06% passive stake in Allot Communications Ltd
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 10.06% passive stake in Allot Communications Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
June 9 Halla Corp:
* Says it plans to raise 15 billion won via private placement
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GVCPHJVZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 10.06% passive stake in Allot Communications Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
Feb 2 Cerberus Capital Management LP's chief executive, Stephen Feinberg, is in talks to join U.S. President Donald Trump's administration in a senior role, the private equity firm said on Thursday.
* Cerberus Capital Management CEO Steve Feinberg in talks to join trump administration in a "senior role" - CNBC citing Dow Jones