Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 9 Yahoo Japan Corp :
* Says the company, a unit of SoftBank Group Corp, offered a takeover bid for 2.4 million shares(or no less than 990,800 shares) of eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd from June 10 to July 22
* Says offered purchase price at up to 2.06 billion yen in total and payment date starts July 29
* Says eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd will issue 2.3 million new shares to the company for 2.02 billion yen in total and payment date from July 29 to Sep. 12
* Sees the company is aiming to increase stake in eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd to 49 percent(or no less than 20 percent) after the takeover bid
* Says Yahoo Japan and eBook Initiative Japan will jointly develop electronic book business since July 29, based on a capital and business alliance agreement
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uaQamw; goo.gl/HX0IbU; goo.gl/V6LwKj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)