June 9 Yahoo Japan Corp :

* Says the company, a unit of SoftBank Group Corp, offered a takeover bid for 2.4 million shares(or no less than 990,800 shares) of eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd from June 10 to July 22

* Says offered purchase price at up to 2.06 billion yen in total and payment date starts July 29

* Says eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd will issue 2.3 million new shares to the company for 2.02 billion yen in total and payment date from July 29 to Sep. 12

* Sees the company is aiming to increase stake in eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd to 49 percent(or no less than 20 percent) after the takeover bid

* Says Yahoo Japan and eBook Initiative Japan will jointly develop electronic book business since July 29, based on a capital and business alliance agreement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uaQamw; goo.gl/HX0IbU; goo.gl/V6LwKj

