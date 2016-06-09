UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 9 Cookpad Inc :
* Says it planned to merge a Kanagawa-based unit Cooksnaps, which is wholly owned by the company's US-based subsidiary Cookpad US, on Aug. 1
* Says the merged unit is engaged in development of internet service, and it will be dissolved after the merger
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sFRcYa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources