June 9 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co Ltd:

* Says it plans to sell 80 percent stake in a Huizhou-based photoelectricity unit to Huizhou-based photovoltaic technology co, for 56 million yuan

* Says the co will hold 20 percent stake in the Huizhou-based photoelectricity unit

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GunyEQ98

