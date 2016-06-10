June 10 Apacer Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.01328077 per share (T$303,187,484 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 30

* Last date before book closure July 1 with book closure period from July 2 to July 6

* Record date July 6

* Payment date July 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2E4z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)