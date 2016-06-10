June 10 Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 6

* Last date before book closure July 7 with book closure period from July 8 to July 12

* Record date July 12

* Payment date Aug. 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2E5r

