BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10 Sun Capital Management :
* Says it appoints ARIA Audit Corporation as auditor to replace Seiwa Audit Corporation, effective June 28
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2E9n
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.