June 10 Sotetsu Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 35th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 bln yen, with subscription date on June 10 and payment date on June 28

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 27, 2031 and coupon rate 0.733 percent per annum

