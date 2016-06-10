BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10 Sotetsu Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 35th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 bln yen, with subscription date on June 10 and payment date on June 28
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 27, 2031 and coupon rate 0.733 percent per annum
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ORNTwU
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ORNTwU
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.