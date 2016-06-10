June 10 Hamee :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 240,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 28 to June 30

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2FbD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)