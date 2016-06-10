June 10 Aplus Financial Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 4th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on June 10 and payment date on June 17

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 17, 2019 and coupon rate 0.24 percent per annum

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ggkqKH

