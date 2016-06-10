BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10 Aplus Financial Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 4th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with subscription date on June 10 and payment date on June 17
* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 17, 2019 and coupon rate 0.24 percent per annum
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ggkqKH
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ggkqKH
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.