June 10 Cedar :
* Says it appoints Takayasu Zakoda as new president to succeed Yoshitada Yamasaki
* Says it appoints Yoshitada Yamasaki as new chairman of the board
* Says the effective date is June 23
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2Fnj
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
* Medtronic PLC says will employ a strategic rollout of technology in geographies where it is cleared Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: