BRIEF-Anthem CEO says hopeful will hear soon from judge on Cigna
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
June 10 Investors Cloud :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 380,000 shares of its stock at the price of 9,254 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2FqA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
* EIV Capital - final closing of EIV Capital Fund III, LP and its affiliates at its hard cap of $450 million, surpassing original $350 million target Source text for Eikon:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S