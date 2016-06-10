June 10 Investors Cloud :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 380,000 shares of its stock at the price of 9,254 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 13

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2FqA

