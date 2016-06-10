BRIEF-Anthem CEO says hopeful will hear soon from judge on Cigna
* Anthem CEO says expects ACA-compliant individual plans to be break even to slightly profitable in 2017
June 10 SAMSUNG PHARMACEUTICAL.CO.,Ltd. :
* Says it will acquire land and buildings located in Chungcheongbuk-do Province, from Osong Hotel
* Says transaction price is 16 billion won
* Says transaction settlement date of Aug. 31
Medtronic PLC says will employ a strategic rollout of technology in geographies where it is cleared
* MannKind announces launch of new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth