June 10 Nippon Commercial Development Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy a plot of land in Tokyo for an undisclosed price

* Says it plans to take out a 20-year loan of 6,040 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation with interest rate of one-month TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.5 percent on June 30

* Says proceeds to be used for property acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2PHlW2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)