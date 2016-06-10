BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage:
June 10 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Investment And Development Of Vietnam :
* Sees six-month pre-tax profit up 20 percent y/y at 3.6 trillion dong ($161.29 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 22,320.0000 dong) (Reporting By Mai Nguyen)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.