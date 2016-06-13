BRIEF-LEG CEO says sticking with standalone strategy
* Says had a very good 2016, were able to reach overall targets
June 13 Investors Cloud Co Ltd :
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on June 13
* Says 380,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 9,254 yen per share
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KExlel
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says had a very good 2016, were able to reach overall targets
LONDON, Feb 3 Electra Private Equity is to receive 203 million pounds ($254 million) after its investment arm sold Audiotonix, a manufacturer of audio mixing consoles, to French buyout group Astorg.
MOSCOW, Feb 3 Sberbank CIB, the investment and corporate banking unit of Russia's largest bank Sberbank , plans to supply a total of 20-25 tonnes of gold to India this year, the bank said in a statement on Friday.