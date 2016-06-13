June 13 Guangzhou Friendship Group Co Ltd

* Says leasing unit plans to issue up to 1.4 billion yuan ($212.54 million) bonds, up to 3.0 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says securities unit plans to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/233Fy0r; bit.ly/1UuKkhk; bit.ly/1ZJARqJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)