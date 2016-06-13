June 13 Accelink Technologies Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 17, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/43PN7l

