June 13 Wuxi Double Elephant Micro Fibre Material Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 16, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4tMsOA

