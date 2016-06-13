June 13 Central Plaza Hotel Pcl

* Aims for 4-5 percent rise in revenue from hotel business in 2016 versus 7 percent in 2015, senior vice president for finance Ronnachit Mahattanapreut says during a briefing to investors

* Aims for 4 percent growth in total sales from food business in 2016 versus 2 percent in 2015

* Expects hotel occupancy rate of 81-82 percent in 2016 versus 81 percent in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphuttr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)