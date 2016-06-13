June 13 Western Securities Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 16, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NvUJDj

