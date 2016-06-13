June 13 Hard Off Corporation Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a subsidiary in July named ECO TOWN HAWAII INC

* Says the subsidiary to be based in U.S and engaged in management of reuse shop

* Says the co to hold 90 percent stake in the new subsidiary and an individual to hold 10 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/KiGW9y

