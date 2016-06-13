BRIEF-Detection Technology Q4 EBIT ex-items dobles to EUR 5.2 mln
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
June 13 DIO Corporation:
* Says it plans to buy 51 percent stake (15,300 shares) in DIO PARS CO.,Ltd, for 1 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/FOACJmxf
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 net sales 23.5 million euros ($25.3 million) versus 15.2 million euros year ago
* Signs a co-publishing and revenue share agreement with Starbreeze AB for the retail distribution of the video game "Dead by Daylight"
* Dec quarter net profit 35.8 million rupees versus 72.9 million rupees year ago