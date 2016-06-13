UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 13 Sichuan Datong Gas Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will acquire 12 percent stake respectively in two natural gas units from controlling shareholder, for 77.3 million yuan
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in the two units
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/51EAd3Sw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources