June 13 Computer Institute of Japan Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 400,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 2.21 percent stake

* Say shares repurchased at the price of 201,423,600 yen in total, from May 9 to June 10

* Says previous plan disclosed on April 27

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mqggHq

