June 13 NCXX Group Inc :

* Says it issued sixth series unsecured corporate bonds with warrants worth 300 million yen via private placement on June 13

* Says interest rate of 0.7 percent

* Says warrants with the convertibles can be exercised during the period from June 13, 2016 to June 12, 2017 with conversion price of 643 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/r1AFPZ

