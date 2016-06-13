June 13 Geeya Technology :

* Says a Yinchuan-based investment company will invest 200 million yuan in its game investment subsidiary

* Says the investment company will raise stake in the subsidiary to 76 percent up from 40 percent, at the same time the company will cut stake in the subsidiary to 24 percent from 60 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2S9b

