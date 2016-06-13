June 13 REDROVER CO.,LTD :

* Says rights issue of 8.6 million common shares of par value 500 won each

* Says issue price of 6,060 won per share, for proceeds of 52.12 billion won

* Shareholders of record on July 8 will have rights to purchase 0.25291043 rights share for each share held during Aug. 11 to Aug. 12

* Listing date of Sep. 1 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xeD4LShq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)