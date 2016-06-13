June 13 T&C Medical Science Inc :

* Says it to issue 1,616,200 new shares on June 30 via private placement to three individuals and Ibuki Japan Fund, at 205.3 million yen in total

* Says it to issue unsecured convertible bonds with warrants worth 200 million yen in total via private placement with interest rate of 3 percent and maturity date June 28, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aPve55

