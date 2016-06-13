UPDATE 1-MUFG Q3 profit jumps, helped by lower bad loan costs
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
June 13 Chailease Holding :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$3.1 per share (T$3,531,612,981 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 2
* Last date before book closure Aug. 3 with book closure period from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8
* Record date Aug. 8
* Payment date Aug. 31
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2SRq
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
HARARE, Feb 3 Zimbabwe has started circulating a $5 "bond note", the central bank said on Friday, as President Robert Mugabe's government struggles with a cash crunch that has forced people to spend hours at banks queuing for money.