June 13 Maiquer Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.24 yuan (pre-tax) for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 16 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 17 and the dividend will be paid on June 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8Z2oRx

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)