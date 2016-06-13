UPDATE 1-MUFG Q3 profit jumps, helped by lower bad loan costs
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings sale
June 13 Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up energy technology JV with partners with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($151.92 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24KTOKF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5826 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
TOKYO, Feb 3 Japan is putting together a package it says would generate 700,000 U.S. jobs and help create a $450-billion market to present to President Donald Trump next week, government sources familiar with the plans said.
HARARE, Feb 3 Zimbabwe has started circulating a $5 "bond note", the central bank said on Friday, as President Robert Mugabe's government struggles with a cash crunch that has forced people to spend hours at banks queuing for money.